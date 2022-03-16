Tipperary Covid-19 figures on the increase with 1,700 cases in past week
The number of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary has risen in recent weeks, with over 1,700 infections reported in the past seven days, according to the HSE.
The majority of cases are based on self-reporting of positive antigen tests.
However, the HSE said that case numbers in individual electoral areas in the county were not available
This data is provisional and is subject to on-going verification.
Students at Our Lady's Templemore presenting a cheque for €900 to Mairead Cullen on behalf of Enable Ireland
