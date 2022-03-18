Tipp name strong team for Antrim encounter

Tipperary have named a strong starting 15 for their final group Allianz league encounter against Antrim in FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday.
Dan McCormack and Noel McGrath have returned to the starting line up for this game, along with Brian Hogan who returns between the posts for the Premier.
Tipperary need to win this game, and hope Waterford and Laois can win their respective games for them to clinch a spot in the semi-finals. See team in full below:
The game is set to throw in at 1.45 on Sunday afternoon.
