Injury time free sinks 14-player Tipperary in Ballinasloe

Littlewoods National Camogie League - Division 1 - Round 4

Tipperary 0-13

Galway 1-11

Tipperary lost out by the narrowest of margins to Galway in Ballinasloe earlier this afternoon, with Rebecca Hennelly’s free in the eight minute of second half stoppage time claiming the win for the Tribeswomen in a breathtaking encounter.

A massive effort was put in by Tipperary in this game, having effectively played three quarters of the match with 14 players after Casey Hennessy was shown red in the 14th minute, but despite this, they will be bitterly disappointed to have lost out.

Tipperary had the advantage of the strong wind present in Duggan Park in the first half, and they made good use of it early, hitting some lovely diagonal balls into the corners which Casey Hennessy took good advantage of the hit the first score going away from goal in the 4th minute.

Cait Devane added a free from close range soon after with Tipperary looking sharp in the early exchanges, but Galway had a response to that after seven minutes through an Aine Keane score from close range to make in 0-2 to 0-1.

Conditions were tough as the ball was kept as close to ground as possible such was the strength of the breeze, but Tipp were using it smartly and a further Devane free along with a well taken effort from Caoimhe Maher off the back foot made it a three point lead for Tipp after ten minutes.

Casey Hennessy was looking very dangerous and scored a second beautiful point after burning her marker and rifling over from a tight angle, but Galway were taking any limited opportunities which were coming their way, as Sabina Rabbitte scored from the 21 a minute later.

Tipperary were dealt a big blow on 15 minutes though, after Casey Hennessy received a straight red card for striking Aoife Donoghue, who seemed to instigate the confrontation; however, the lineswoman only spotted Hennessy’s role in the play and she was given her marching orders.

Despite this set back, Tipperary re-grouped and finished the half well, with Cait Devane providing two monster points - one from play - along with a hard worked Roisin Howard score with the Premier leading 0-9 to 0-4 at the halfway point with the elements against them to come.

It was going to take a titanic effort for Tipperary to hold out from here, with the wind savagely strong and a player disadvantage, but they put in a savage shift from the resumption, with Ailish O’Reilly getting Galway started with a fine point before hard work from Roisin Howard culminated in Caoimhe McCarthy pointing nicely from the 21 in response.

Tipperary had to fight like dogs in the forward division with Galway having two spare players, and it seemed like there was an invisible brick wall their at times when the ball was delivered, but savage work rate was keeping Tipp in it, and despite Niamh Kilkenny and Aine Keane finding the target by the 38th minute, Tipp responded well through a Cait Devane free and a fantastic solo effort from Clodagh McIntyre from an acute angle.

It was 0-12 to 0-8 by the 47th minute, and the big moment in the game came with the introduction of the McGrath sisters, Siobhan and Orlaith, who turned the game when it looked like Tipp had the measure of the Tribeswomen; within two minutes of their introduction the linked up to contribute 1-1 to put Galway on level terms and deal Tipp a hammer blow.

The honesty of this group of Tipperary players can’t be faulted though, as they continued to fight tooth and nail for every ball, and they eventually re-took the lead from a Cait Devane free in the 53rd minute.

However, a Rebecca Hennelly free a minute from time levelled proceedings and in a hectic nine minutes of injury time, referee John Dermody awarded Galway a dubious free to take the lead in the 68th minute which decided the game and will see Tipperary most likely finish second in the group.

Scorers: Tipperary: Cait Devane (0-7, 0-6f); Casey Hennessy 0-2; Caoimhe Maher, Roisin Howard, Clodagh McIntyre, Caoimhe McCarthy 0-1 each.

Galway: Siobhan McGrath 1-0; Aine Keane; Niamh Hanniffy 0-2 each; Rebecca Hennelly 0-2f; Sabina Rabbitte, Carrie Dolan, Ailish O’Reilly, Niamh Kilkenny, Orlaith McGrath 0-1 each.

Tipperary: Aine Slattery; Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan, Eimear Loughman; Sarah Delaney, Courtney Ryan, Aoife McGrath; Caoimhe Maher, Grace O'Brien; Caoimhe McCarthy, Roisin Howard, Casey Hennessy; Clodagh McIntyre, Claire Hogan, Cait Devane.

Subs: Ciardha Maher for Delaney; Karin Blair for McCarthy; Eimear McGrath for Howard; Ereena Fryday for Ca Maher; Sorcha Ryan for M Ryan; Eimear Heffernan for Hogan.

Galway: Sarah Healy; Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Rachael Hanniffy; Roisin Black, Emma Helebert, Dervla Higgins; Aoife Donoghue, Niamh Kilkenny; Carrie Dolan, Rebecca Hennelly, Aine Keane; Sabina Rabbitte, Niamh Hanniffy, Ailish O'Reilly.

Subs: Siobhan McGrath for O’Reilly; Orlaith McGrath for Rabbitte; Heather Cooney for Dolan.

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)