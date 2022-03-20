Goals galore as Tipperary end league campaign with comprehensive win

Allianz Division 1B National Hurling League

Tipperary 7-29

Antrim 1-17

Tipperary put in a second goal demolition of a performance against Antrim in their final Allianz Hurling League game in FBD Semple Stadium this evening, as they completely dismantled their opponents who now face Offaly in a relegation final.

First half goals from Jason Forde, Mark Kehoe (2), Michael Breen, and Seamus Kennedy paved the way for Tipp to easily account for Antrim, with the game effectively over as a contest after 20 minutes when Tipp led 4-3 to 0-6 points.

It was a much needed confidence boosting performance for the Premier, with Mark Kehoe in particular really standing out, not only in his scoring account with 2-2, but in his general play as he set up countless scores during his time on the pitch.

It was clear from the very first deliveries into the Tipp forward line that they were hellbent on raising green flags, with two goals coming in the opening eight minutes with Mark Kehoe and John McGrath turning down easy points to go for the jugular, as Kehoe set up both Jason Forde and Seamus Kennedy for well taken goals.

Indeed, this was probably pre-arranged with Tipp only scoring two goals in the league prior to the game, and they continued in this vein, with pinpoint deliveries causing the Antrim full back line all sorts of issues, but a few blunders left opportunities behind, with Ronan Maher, Noel McGrath, and Forde all pointing in the opening quarter.

Keelan Molloy was proving to be Antrim’s most dangerous asset, playing as the loose man for the northerners, he ended the half with an impressive tally of 0-5 from play as he sauntered forward throughout to score from distance, but it didn’t clot the wound in the Antrim defence, as two more Tipp goals came between the 16th and 20th minute.

Mark Kehoe once again found himself in space for the first goal, and although he fumbled his effort, the loose ball found its way to Michael Breen who pinned his ears back on the 21 before batting the ball past Paul McMullen in the Antrim goal, Kehoe made the most of a Jason Forde stick pass across goal to control well and finish with aplomb off his right.

Molloy, Sean Elliott, and Conal Cunning all found their range as Antrim tried to stem the tide, but Tipp seemed content to let the long efforts go in, but the first half goal scoring wasn’t finished, and after points from Ronan Maher, Forde (free), and John and Noel McGrath, Mark Kehoe had his second of the day, with Conor Bowe and Michael Breen linking up before Kehoe found the roof of the net from an acute angle.

Conor Bowe was working well in the second quarter in terms of gaining possession and contesting high balls, and he got his first of the day before half time from a Brian Hogan puckout and when Breen and Robert Byrne pointed in added time, it gave Tipp an impressive lead of 5-10 to 0-13.

The second half proved to be played at less than challenge match pace for the vast majority, as Tipp took complete control of the game after the restart scoring 1-10 without a single Antrim response.

Points from Conor Bowe, Ronan Maher, Mark Kehoe, Conor Stakelum, and Jason Forde weighed heavily on the scoreboard, with the goal coming from John McGrath who finished well to the net in the 39th minute.

Seamus Kennedy received a black card for bringing down Conor McCann after a long range James McNauhgton free dropped into the square, but McNauhgton was less than convincing from the resulting penalty as he struck it straight down the throat of Brian Hogan who saved it with ease in the 52nd minute.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Tipp still had the pace of the game at their ease, and replaced Bowe, Kehoe, Byrne, and Breen between half time and the hour mark, with Paul Flynn making a good impression in his time scoring 0-2 from play, while Conor Stakelum made his presence felt with a score of his own.

The final cherry on top came from John McGrath on the 70 minute mark, when a cross field Paul Flynn ball gave McGrath a one-on -one with his marker who slipped, allowing the Loughmore sharpshooter in on goal to bury his second to the back of the net.

Antrim had something to take back up the road to the Glens when they snatched a scrappy goal in the 68th minute, when another long range free found its way into the goalmouth and a split second of indecision led to sub Domhnall Nugent kicking the ball to the net past Hogan.

In the end, it was a processionary effort for the last 30 odd minutes, and even though Tipp still exit the league by virtue of wins for Dublin and Kilkenny in the other games, the win was badly needed with big performances from Mark Kehoe, Ronan Maher, Jason Forde, and Cathal Barrett to name just a few.

Many will say it was just Antrim, but there was clear patterns to Tipp’s play and the time away as a group in Fota recently seems to have put oil on the wheels for the set up in what was a badly needed confidence booster ahead of the Munster Championship opener against Waterford next month.

Scorers: Tipperary: Jason Forde (1-8, 0-4f); John McGrath 2-3; Mark Kehoe 2-2; Noel McGrath 0-5; Michael Breen 1-1; Ronan Maher 0-3; Seamus Kennedy 1-0; Conor Bowe, Conor Stakelum, Paul Flynn 0-2 each; Robert Byrne 0-1.

Antrim: James McNaughton (0-5, 0-3f); Keelan Molloy 0-5; Domhnall Nugent 1-0; Sean Elliott 0-2; Conor Johnston, Conal Cunning, Conor McCann, Paddy Burke, Joe Maskey 0-1 each.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, James Quigley, Craig Morgan; Robert Byrne, Ronan Maher, Seamus Kennedy; Dan McCormack, Barry Heffernan; Conor Bowe, Noel McGrath, Michael Breen; Jason Forde, Mark Kehoe, John McGrath.

Subs: Patrick Maher for Breen; Conor Stakelum for McCormack; Enda Heffernan for Byrne; Paul Flynn for Kehoe; Cian Darcy for Bowe.

Antrim: Paul McMullen; Aaron Crawford, Matthew Donnelly, Paddy Burke; Scott Walsh, Eoghan Campbell, Joe Maskey; Keelan Molloy, Daniel McKernan; Conal Cunning, James McNaughton, Conor Johnston; Sean Elliott, Conor McCann, Ciaran Clarke.

Subs: Ryan McGarry for Donnelly; Eoin O’Neill for Johnston; Ryan McCambridge for McKernan; Domhnall Nugent for Cunning; Phelim Duffin for Maskey.

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)