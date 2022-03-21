Tipperary farming: Macra president in call for payments to help beef finishers

The significant increase in input costs and the expected continued rise in prices for feed and fertilizer has led to beef finishers questioning the feasibility of purchasing cattle this springtime, according to Macra na Feirme national president John Keane.

In recent weeks the rise in feed costs and the uncertainty around availability later in the year has resulted in beef finishers once again facing an uncertain future, he said.

Mr Keane said that farmers weremaking decisions over the next number of weeks in terms of purchasing cattle that will be either finished off grass this summer and autumn or finished from the shed next winter.

“In order to give certainty to these farmers The Minister for Food, Agriculture and the Marine must now fund a beef finisher scheme similar to that which was implemented in 2020 and funded under the Covid-19 State Aid Temporary Framework,” he said.

The president said that, given the uncertainty around the war in Ukraine and the potential impacts on food security and the supply chain, continuance action was needed now for this cohort of farmers who for years had been operating in negative margins.

“We are in unprecedented times and action is required by The Minister for Agriculture. The Minister has given a commitment to act to help and assist Irish farmers. This is a key action that benefits the beef finisher who in turn supports farmers back along the supply chain,” said Mr Keane.

Macra na Feirme feels that a scheme with a similar structure to the scheme introduced in 2020 is required with a doubling of support for beef finishers. A €200 per head is required to meet the rising input costs experienced by this group of crucial farmers in the food supply chain.