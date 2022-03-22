Search

22 Mar 2022

BREAKING: Visiting restrictions at Nenagh Hospital due to Covid surge

BREAKING: Visiting restrictions at Nenagh Hospital due to Covid surge

BREAKING: Visiting restrictions at Nenagh Hospital due to Covid surge

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Mar 2022 1:02 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Visiting restrictions have been put in place on the inpatient wards at Nenagh Hospital due to the increased level of Covid-related activity within the hospital and in the community at present.

"We regret the inconvenience these access restrictions cause for inpatients. The decision has been taken to help keep all our patients, their loved ones, and our staff safe, and to ensure essential hospital services can remain open for patients.," a spokesperson for University Hospital Limerick Group said in a statement.

The situation is being monitored on a daily basis, and hospital management hopes to reintroduce visiting to relatives of inpatients as soon as it is safe to do so, they said.

The spokesperson said that they wished to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community. All other services in the hospital continue to operate as normal.

The only exceptions to the visiting restrictions on both wards are:

- People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)

- People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

These exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media