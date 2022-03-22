Presentation Thurles claim famous All-Ireland glory

All-Ireland Junior B Schools Camogie Final

Presentation Thurles 3-7

St Brigit's Callan 1-4

Scoring bursts at the start and end of the second half helped Presentation Thurles collect their second Tesco All-Ireland Junior B schools’ title in Callan on St Patrick’s Day 11 years on from their first.

However, St Bridget’s Callan were on top during the opening half and led by 1-2 to 0-3 at the break. But there was always a threat from Thurles on the break and Jenny Saunders cleared danger on a number of occasions.

The game changed dramatically on the re-start. Emer Dwan pointed from the throw-in and Lucy Callanan fired home a goal after taking a pass from Danielle Butler.

Callanan added a point in the 36th minute and Saunders had to make an excellent save within 30 seconds. However, she could do nothing to stop a second Thurles goal when a 45 from Kate Ralph was deflected past her into the net.

That put the Tipperary school 2-5 to 1-2 ahead and Callan had a mountain to climb. They came back with two pointed frees, but Thurles finished strongly to emphasise their second half dominance of the game.

Rachel Ralph and Lucy Callanan pointed before Leanne Coppinger, who had only come into the game a minute earlier, fired home a third Thurles goal.

That was all in contrast to the opening half despite Callanan opening the scoring with a first minute point. Ciara O’Shea responded with a point and then Aisling O’Shea took a pass from Ava Brett to fire to the roof of the net from an acute angle.

Brett added a point to open a gap of four points. Brett and Aisling O Shea really impressed for Callan in the opening half but Kate Ralph and Sophie O Dwyer were beavering away for Presentation and Ralph got her reward with two late points.

It set Thurles up for the second half and the early scores, particularly the goal, gave them the confidence to push on to victory. Caitlin Shelly was player of the match, a close run contest with team mates Kate Ralph and Lucy Callanan and St Bridget’s players Jenny Saunders, Ava Brett and Aisling O’Shea.

Presentation Thurles: M O’Dwyer, S Lee, Ú Duggan, K O’Keefe, Caitlin Shelly, S Maher, E Ralph, Ciara Shelly, E Dwan 0-1, D Butler, K Ralph capt. 1-2, 1-0 45, A Reddan, A O’Brien, R Ralph 0-1, L Callanan 1-3.

Subs: G Flanagan for A O’Brien (HT), L Coppinger 1-0 for D Butler (56), E O’Dwyer for A Reddan

St Bridget’s: J Saunders, R Hartley, C Gleeson, S Ryan, A O’Sullivan, J Cuddy, E Hayes, C Power, C O’Shea 0-2 (0-1f), R O’Meara, A Brett 0-1, M Conroy, E Holland 0-1, A O’Shea 1-0, C O’Donovan.