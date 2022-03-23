BREAKING: Revenue seize drugs destined for Tipperary

Some of the drugs destined for Tipperary that were seized by Revenue this Tuesday
As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone this Tuesday seized over 7.5kgs of illegal drugs, including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and cannabis herb.
The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €150,000, were discovered concealed in parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Tipperary and Dublin.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
