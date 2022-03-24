Search

24 Mar 2022

Banned Tipperary driver jumped from driver's seat into back of car

24 Mar 2022 10:15 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

A disqualified driver who was observed by gardaí driving in Nenagh jumped out of the driver’s seat and into the rear passenger’s seat, Nenagh District Court was told.

James Harty, 10 William Street Lower, Nenagh, was observed driving out of a housing estate without stopping for traffic on Old Birr Road on November 23, 2020.

Gardaí on mobile patrol pursued the defendant, who pulled in and jumped into the rear seat of his vehicle.

Mr Harty was serving a five-year disqualification from driving at the time.

He had 42 previous convictions, four of which were for no insurance, the court heard.

The defendant told the court that he was 21 at the time of the offences in question.

He was now 23 and married, and no longer keeping company with the people he had been with at that time, the court was told.

His solicitor, David Peters, handed the court a reference written by Mr Harty’s employer.

While the defendant had a bad previous record, he had also had a lot of tragedy in his life.

Mr Harty’s wife was expecting twins and he was pleading not to be sent to jail, Mr Peters said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sought a probation report and adjourned the case to September 22.

Judge MacGrath told Mr Harty that he was not to drive in the meantime and any further difficulties in that time would have a bearing on her decision.

