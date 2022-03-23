Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 23

Adeline Horan

Puckane, Nenagh, Tipperary

Predeceased by her beloved mother, Geraldine Harrington. Will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her loving husband Karl & cherished daughters Fiadh & Reina, her father John and sister Sheila, aunts, uncles, mother and father in law, sisters and brothers in law, extended family and friends.



May Adeline Rest In Peace.



Her remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Puckane, this Friday for her Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killodiernan Puckane. House private. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/

Chris Boyle

Ard Álainn, Fethard, Tipperary/Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Chris Boyle, Ard Álainn, Fethard, Co Tipperary and formerly Glenoaks Walk, Clonmel and Hayes, Middlesex, United Kingdom.

Chris passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Sean, Anthony & Evelyn he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken children, parents Seamus & Freda, brothers Patrick, Seamus & Anthony, sisters Patricia & Theresa, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation ceremony at 12.00pm which can be viewed at www.islandcrematorium.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Brú Columbanus, Cork.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Joseph O'Brien

Mullough, Ballyneal, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir, on Thursday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal on Friday to St Nicholas' Church for funeral mass at 10.30am. Cremation will take place after in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Michael Daniel O'Shea

Tipperary Town, Tipperary

London & formerly Blackthorn Grove, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town – 25th March 2020 (unexpectedly) - Michael - predeceased by his father Michael, mother Bridget (Breda) & sister Siobhan, deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Jackie, sons Michael, Bradley & Harry, daughters-in-law Casey & Siobhan, grandchildren Michael, Lily, Cian, Bobby & Conor, brother Alex, sisters Caroline & Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for Michael will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town on Friday (25th March 2022) at 2.00pm followed by burial of ashes in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Mass can be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Mary Monica (Mona) Reynolds

Drumcondra, Dublin/Raheny, Dublin/Nenagh, Tipperary

Reynolds, Mary Monica (Mona) (Drumcondra, Dublin 9, Raheny, Dublin 5 and formerly of Nenagh, County Tipperary) – March 21st 2022 (peacefully) in the tender and loving care of the staff of Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Predeceased by her mother Josephine, father Patrick, brothers Seán and Paddy, infant sister Úna, sister-in-law Mercedes, niece Olga and nephew Des.

Mona will be sadly missed by her loving cousin Mary, sister-in-law Betty, nieces Stella, Fiona, Úna, Emer and Maeve, nephew Ivor, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends, her former colleagues in the nursing profession, her fellow residents and all of the wonderful staff and the community of Little Sisters of the Poor in Sacred Heart Residence, a place where Mona was so very happy.

May she rest in peace

Mona will repose in the Sacred Heart Residence Oratory Chapel on Wednesday (23rd March) from 4.45pm, with Rosary at 5.15pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning (24th March) at 11 o’clock in Sacred Heart Residence Chapel. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Bridie Ryan (née Shelly)

Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary

Bridie Ryan (nee Shelly) Dromard Hill and Loran, Clonmore, Co. Tipperary, 22nd of March 2022, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her husband Denis and son Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne and Catherine, son Mick, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore on Thursday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Requiem mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore Friday at 2 pm. Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Jack Walsh (Jackie)

Lakeview Drive, Templemore, Tipperary

Jack Walsh, (Jackie), Lakeview Drive, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 21st of March 2022, peacefully after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his brother Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sister Mar, brother Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, adored nieces Mai, Fiona and Danielle, nephews Michael, Martin and Greg, nieces, nephews and relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 4 pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 7 pm to arrive at 7-30 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 am, interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards

House Private please, family flowers only, funeral home is walk through only and no handshaking please.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com