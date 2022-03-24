Tipperary gardaí investigating number of assaults over St Patrick's Day holiday
The gardaí are investigating a total of seven alleged assaults in the Nenagh District following the extended St Patrick's Day festivities.
The incidents, three of which occurred in Nenagh itself, are suspected to have taken place in the runup to the national feast day last Thursday and over the following days.
Two of the alleged incidents were said to have occurred in Roscrea, while there was one assault reported in the Borrisokane area.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda Station said a file was now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to all seven alleged incidents.
