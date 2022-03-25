Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 25

Tony Murphy

Castle St. & Market Square, Roscrea, Tipperary / Edenderry, Offaly

Retired Publican. Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Patterson's Nursing Home, Lismackin, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his beloved daughter and son, Caroline and Declan, brother Tom and sister Renee.

Sadly, missed by his son Darragh, daughter Clodagh, wife Kathleen, daughter-in-law Jackie and son-in-law Andrew. Dear grandfather of Daráine, Declan, Ceara, Cilian and Carina. Forever loved and remembered by his sister Mary, brothers Hughie and Mel, sisters-in-law Breda, June, Marie and Josephine, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, extended family and a very wide circle of friends of many years.

May his gentle soul rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E54NY70) on Sunday evening from 5pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral mass can viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Tom McGovern

Cashel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Dr Tom McGovern, Emeritus Professor, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas.

Tom passed away peacefully on the 21st March 2022, surrounded by his loving family in Lubbock, Texas.

Beloved husband of Toni and loving father to his daughter Lexie, father-in-law to Miguel and adored grandfather to Mariluna, Esperanza and Tomás.

Son of the late James and Rita McGovern, formerly of The Green, Cashel, Tipperary. Predeceased by his sisters Carmel, Helen and Mary, he will always be remembered and never forgotten by his family in Ireland and the UK - sisters Vera, Claire and Imelda, his brothers Jimmy, Albert and Martin. His nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and his extended family and friends will always remember him fondly.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

“In iothlann Dé, Go dtugtar sinn”

Tom’s funeral will take place Saturday 26th March 7pm Irish time and is available on this link https://youtu.be/R59eF38depI

Isabella Moore (née Ryan)

Davis Mews, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Isabella Moore (née Ryan), Davis Mews, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and formerly Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday 22 March 2022. Deeply mourned by her loving family Jerry, Nicola & Sinead, grandchildren Abi, Lucy, Sam & Jessie, sisters Breda & Marian, brothers Seamus & Paul, son-in-law Declan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday, 25th March, from 5:30p.m to 7:30p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 26th March, at 11a.m in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

Walter Myers

Russellstown, Monard, Tipperary

Walter Myers (Russellstown, Monard, Co. Tipperary and late of Luton, England) March 23rd 2022, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Limerick, after a short illness, predeceased by his stepdaughters Caroline and Frances. Deeply regretted by his partner Kathleen, daughter Tracey, sons Sean and Matthew, grandsons Adam and Riley, brother John, sisters Mary, Biddy, Margaret, Teresa, Kathleen and Helen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Friday, 25th March, from 6 o’clock until 7.30 o’clock. Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nora O'Mahony (née Martin)

Carrigaline, Cork / Tipperary

O’Mahony (Carrigaline and late of Tipperary) On March 23rd 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, Nora (nee Martin), dearly loved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Caroline, Marion, Rosemarie, Tricia and Kenneth. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Caitlin, Darragh, Cian and Chloe, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Mariana, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Saturday from 1.15pm until 2.15pm, funeral service at The Island Crematorium at 3.00pm on Saturday which may be viewed on www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Michael O'Sullivan

Amalie, Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 A3E7 / Fethard, Tipperary

And formerly Grove, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his father Patrick. Will be greatly missed by his heartbroken wife Dolores, mother Kitty, sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, ( especially William, Ashling and Sinead), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brothers-in-law Liam (O'Connor), Johnny (Bourke) and John (Flanagan), sisters-in-law Ann (Flanagan) and Margaret (McCormack), cousins, relatives, neighbours and great friends (especially in Fethard).

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 A3E7) on Friday, 25th March, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday, 26th March, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Family flowers only. Condolences can be left at hughryanundertaker@gmail.com

Please wear facemasks and no handshaking.

Mary Russell (née Ryan)

Moyne Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Moyne, Tipperary

And formerly Boulabeha, Moyne. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Josie (Stokes). Will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret (Shortt), Mary (Darling), Ann (Russell) and Josephine (Lawlor), grandchildren Paul, Mikey, Jane, Emma, Donna and Eoin, great-grandchildren Danielle, Layla, Ellie-Mai and Daithí, sons-in-law Edward, Ian and Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 26th March, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 27th March, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Katie Ryan (née Ryan)

Hawthorns, Nenagh, Tipperary / Mountbolus, Offaly

The death has occurred of Katie Ryan (nee Ryan) Hawthorns, Nenagh Co. Tipperary & Mount Bolus, Co. Offaly & late of Revenue Commisioneers Nenagh. March 24th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Milford care centre Limerick. Predeceased by her parents John & Nancy brother Noel, nephews Mark & Daniel. Deeply regretted by her loving husband & best friend Tom, daughter Megan, son Adam. sister Brigid, brother Billy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephew Theo, relatives, great neighbours & great friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home. Nenagh this Friday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. The livestream can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie followed by cremation service at Shannon crematorium at 3’oc. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/ & https://imnda.ie/

May She rest in peace

Leslie Karl Stanley

Carrigagowan Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his parents Arthur & Margret. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Cindy (Liddy) and cousin Harry, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 6 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Please wear a face covering in the funeral home and at the church on Saturday. Funeral service will take place this Saturday in Killodiernan Church of Ireland at 2.30, with burial in the church yard.