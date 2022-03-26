Tipperary woman was observed stealing designer jacket on CCTV
A woman who stole a Tommy Hilfiger jacket worth €229.95 in Nenagh has been ordered by Nenagh District Court to pay compensation.
Celine Spain, Ormond Drive, Tyone, Nenagh, was charged with theft at DV8, Pearse Street, on October 1, 2019.
The court was told that Ms Spain entered the store with a backpack at around 3pm and removed the jacket. The incident was captured on CCTV camera surveillance.
The jacket was subsequently discovered in the possession of a male, who had since been dealt with by the courts. It no longer had its sale value. No compensation was paid.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to September 22 for payment of full compensation.
