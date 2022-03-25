One change to Tipp footballers team for important clash with London

Tipperary boss David Power has resisted the temptation for changes as he has made just one change to the side which started against Carlow last weekend.
Sean O'Connell is replaced by Mullinahone's Martin Kehoe at wing forward, as Tipp chase a win over London which will see them clinch promotion to Division 3 of the National League, along with a place in the Division 4 final.
Captain Conor Sweeney seems to have had no ill effect from the knock which forced him off early in the first half against Carlow, as he is named at full forward, while Bill Maher continues to be a noticeable absentee.
The game takes place tomorrow evening at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium.
See full team below:
