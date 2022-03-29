Tipperary pipeline plan consultation deadline extended again by Irish Water

Irish Water has again extended the statutory consultation period of the draft Regional Water Resource Plan Eastern and Midlands (RWRP-EM) and associated SEA Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement (NIS).

Under the plan, 330 million litres of water will be taken from below Lough Derg and piped along a 175km route to feed the Greater Dublin Area.

The controversial proposal, which could cost €1.3bn, has met with opposition in Tipperary, and its necessity has been questioned recently in the Dáil by former Labour leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly.

Irish Water is now inviting feedback on the plan and associated environmental documents, which was published for statutory consultation in December, until Friday, April 8.

The RWRP-EM is Irish Water’s plan to identify how they will provide a safe, sustainable, secure and reliable water supply to its customers for now and into the future whilst safeguarding the environment.

The plan will set out how they will balance the supply and demand for drinking water over the short, medium and long term in the Eastern and Midlands region.

It can be viewed and downloaded at water.ie/rwrp/easternmidlands, or at your local authority’s planning office during office hours.