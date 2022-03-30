Search

30 Mar 2022

Tipperary TD criticises Government for lack of access to disability services for children

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath

30 Mar 2022 5:45 PM

THE Government and HSE has been asked to stop cutting corners and provide children with disabilities with the services they need.

The call came from Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath in the Dáil today, as he requested the Government  ensure that the rights of children with disabilities are fully protected.

McGrath insisted that the he was all too aware of a number of children having to wait years for access to services, and criticised the HSE and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for the issues.

"The HSE and others in the top management, under the Minister’s watch, can do as they like without being accountable to anybody.

"Pre Covid, I knew of children waiting 2 years for a service and now they are waiting 4 or 5 years. We are meant to cherish people but our children are being denied their rights and people are being forced to go to the courts.  

"There is an absolute abandonment of children with additional needs and their families and it is a massive failure of the HSE and Government," he said.

