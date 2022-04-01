Nenagh Éire Óg youth academy to host coaching workshop

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €9,400. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any Committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the family of Katie Ryan, Hawthorns, Nenagh, who sadly passed away last week. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Youth Academy: The Nenagh Eire Og Gaelic Games Youth Academy proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor and A Sportsmans Dream are delighted to announce the next event in our series which is a coaching workshop about developing Fundamental Movement Skills in primary school children.

This workshop is open to Nenagh Éire Óg coaches and parents and will be delivered by Mr. John Murphy who has a doctorate in Physical Education. The workshop takes place on Saturday, April 2, from 9.30am till 11am on our new astroturf and will be a practical workshop, all Nenagh Éire Óg coaches and parents welcome.

Although aimed at primary school children, parents / coaches of secondary school children will also benefit greatly from this workshop.

Easter Cúl Camps: Nenagh Éire Óg will be running an Easter Cúl Camp.

The camp takes place on Tuesday, April 12, Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14, from 10a.m until 1pm.

Booking can be made online through the Tipperary County Board link: tipperary.gaa.ie/tipperary-gaa-easter-camp/

The camp costs €35 for the three days with each child receiving a football and sliotar. The camp is for children ages 6-13.

Co Senior League: We play Kilruane MacDonaghs in the Round Two of the Co SHL next weekend. This game is due to be played in Cloughjordan on Saturday evening at 5pm.

North Junior Leagues: Our Junior A League game against Kilruane did not go ahead last weekend as Kilruane conceded the game. The next round of this League is due to be played on Friday, April 8.

The Junior B League starts on the weekend of April 10.