Tipperary drink driver parked up because he knew he had too much to drink
A motorist who parked his car after he realised he should not have been driving was discovered to be over the drink driving limit, Nenagh District Court heard.
Martin Heffernan of Garrykennedy, Nenagh, pleaded to drink driving at Newtown, Nenagh, on September 2, 2021.
Mr Heffernan’s solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said his client had been returning to Garrykennedy when he had realised he had too much to drink and stopped his car at a carpark in Newtown.
Mr Spencer conceded that the alcohol-blood reading of 309mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of blood was high and that it carried a mandatory three-year driving ban.
The court heard Mr Heffernan, 56, had no previous convictions.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Heffernan €150 and disqualified him from driving for three years.
