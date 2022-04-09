Search

09 Apr 2022

Pilot project: Airplane breakfast fly-in raises funds for local charity

Julianne McKeon, 11, from Tullamore, and Josh Wright, 10, from Roscrea, up close to a Boeing Stearman at the Breakfast fly-in at Birr Airfield

09 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Over 100 small aircraft and helicopters fly into Ormond Flying Club at Birr Airfield for a fundraising full Irish Breakfast last Sunday.

This year the event aimed to raise funds for Offaly St Vincent de Paul and an amazing €10,000 was donated by participating pilots and spectators for the local charity.

Aviation training provider, Simtech Aviation matched the amount raised and also donated €10,000.
David Corboy, Ormand Flying Club, which organised the event, thanked everyone who took part in this year’s fly-in.

“We had a super morning while also raising a really significant amount of money for St Vincent de Paul – a charity that does fantastic work in the local community. Thank you to everyone who made today happen and all those who contributed.”

Sé Pardy, co-founder Simtech Aviation, said, the company was delighted to match the amount raised and donate €10,000.

“The president of Offaly SVP, Marian Carter, and her team do amazing work. We know the funds will be used to support local children and their families.”

Ms Carter thanked everyone on behalf of all the children and families who will benefit from this fantastic fundraiser.

“These are challenging times as the cost of living continues to rise with many families in need of support. These funds will give comfort and relief to many who are struggling to cope,” she said.

Ms Carter thanked Ormand Flying Club, Simtech Aviation, Birr Airfield for all their efforts and each of the pilots who took part and donated so generously.

A total of €260,000 over the past number of years has been raised for St Vincent de Paul through a number of fundraising events organised by Sé Pardy, pilots and aviation fans, including Birr Breakfast Fly-In, the annual Birr golf fundraiser and the Irish Air Spectacular photography book.

