Tipperary-based RNLI unit launches major fundraising cycle around Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI has launched a major fundraising event to help it keep the lake safe for users.

The Lap the Lake RNLI Fundraising Cycle on May 8 will see cyclists start and finish at the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Dromineer as they naviagte a 130kms around the lake.

The route aroundwill give participants the opportunity to delight in the outstanding beauty of the lake and River Shannon through counties Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

As part of the safety measures there will be first aid, out riders, marshals and bike maintenance provided throughout the course.

There will be a comfort stop at Le Bateau, Emerald Star Line in Portumna, where tea, coffee and lunch pack will be provided for participants.

Lough Derg Yacht Club is providing parking, toilet, and shower facilities for participants.

The €65 entry fee includes a t-shirt, goody bag, a reusable lifeboat water bottle and many other treats. A meal costing €10pp and bar facilities will be available at Lough Derg Yacht Club following the cycle.

The committee stress that the cycle is a non-competitive event.

Encouraging cycling enthusiasts to register, Niamh McCutcheon, chair of the fundraising branch, said: "It promises to be a fun day covering the very picturesque Lough Derg, an area for which our lifeboat volunteers provide a rescue service 24/7, 365 days of the year."

The cycle is being "widely supported all around the country," said Ms McCutcheon,

The closing date for registration is April 24.

For all details including on how to register, see the Eventbrite page www.eventbrite.co.uk/ e/rnli-lough-derg-charity-cycle-2022-lap-the-lake- tickets-200742755987?fbclid= IwAR1vJ73LvwpY6ZEqjIJcmaq5YaGL juMPR6sSVW7MLou- UfvfLxxbtW7o6u4