Funding needed to save Killenaule Playground

Locals around Killenaule are rallying to fundraise for urgent maintenance work to save Killenaule playground which is under threat of closure due to its deteriorating state.

Killenaule Playground is a much valued facility to families in Killenaule, and its surrounding townlands, and has been enjoyed by many children from the community and beyond in the years since it first opened back in 2008.

Essential maintenance works must now be carried out in order to protect the health and safety of all users of this important local amenity, as without this, the site is under threat of being permanently closed to the public, which many locals are in fear of.

In order to save the playground, several locals who want the site to be restored and given the makeover that it needs to meet health and safety standards, have organised the Killenaule Playground Committee, which is hoping to raise the funds needed to ensure the site’s future.

Many locals in the area have made great use of the playground, with one local grandmother saying: “I have three grandsons who really enjoy the playground, so it would be a shame to lose it,” she said.

A mother in the local area is dreading the prospect of her son being unable to continue to avail of the facility also, saying: “My little boy absolutely loves the playground. It’s a huge asset to the town.”

In response to the outcry from the townsfolk of Killenaule, five locals in Catherine Kennedy Burke, Aoife Kennedy, Norah O’Dwyer, Liz Gaynor, and Anne-Marie Cleere O’Donohue have stepped up and are responsible for this committee and it is hoped that they can galvanise the local community to raise the €10,000 needed to prevent the playgrounds closure.

Local residents have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise much needed funds and anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.