JK Brackens GAA club notes

Pride of place this week goes to our U-15 hurlers (Team 1) who won Division 2 of the Feile competition which was played last weekend. Having come through the group stages they accounted for Cashel in the semi-final on a 1-10 to 1-5 score line.

The final was a tough encounter against St. Mary’s of Clonmel with the lads coming through by four points (1-7 to 1-3). They now go forward to the regional finals which take place at the end of May. Details to follow. Team 2 also had a good weekend and reached the Division 8 semi-final where they lost out to Eire Og Annacarty.

Well done to all players and mentors who continue to do great work for the club. The County Peil takes place on the May Bank Holiday weekend. In Senior hurling we played Borrisoleigh in the Park on Good Friday evening. A glorious evening attracted a fine crowd with the maroon and white coming out on top by 0-18 to 0-9.

They play Upperchurch in the Cahill Cup tonight (Wed) with a 6.45pm throw-in at Drombane. It’s back to the big ball on Sunday morning when we face Arravale Rovers in Rd. 3 of the County Senior Football League. Throw-in at Pairc Shileain is at 11am. Well done to Jamie Ormond and Ray Doyle (Minor hurling), Conor Cadell (U-20 hurling) and Jamie Bergin, Michael Cahill and James Farrelly (Minor Football) who all had good wins in the Munster Championship.

Hard luck to Paddy Cadell who was on the bench for the Senior hurlers in their narrow defeat to Waterford. They now take on Clare in Thurles on Sunday with a 2pm throw-in. Please note that the club will not be getting tickets for any of Tipperary’s remaining three round-robin games in the Munster Senior hurling championship.

Tickets for all these games can be purchased online through the GAA website or in any Centra or Supervalu store. Well done also to young Danny Corcoran who landed last weekend's 50/50 Jackpot worth €750. Enjoy your winnings.