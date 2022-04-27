Weekend Tipperary GAA results

County Tipperary
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Tipperary 2-16 Clare 3-21
Munster Minor Football Championship
Tipperary 3-20 Waterford 2-3
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League
Mullinahone 2-14 Upperchurch-Drombane 0-19
Burgess 2-17 Lorrha-Dorrha 2-19
Moyle Rovers 4-13 Ballybacon/Grange 0-9
Shannon Rovers 0-12 Cappawhite 2-15
Mullinahone 2-16 Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-16
Carrick Swan 1-19 Boherlahan Dualla 1-19
FBD Insurance - County Football League
Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-11 Ardfinnan 1-14
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-12 Rockwell Rovers 1-14
Killenaule 0-10 Ballyporeen 1-8
Cahir 1-8 Moyle Rovers 0-12
Clonmel Commercials 1-20 Aherlow 0-5
JK Brackens 2-10 Arravale Rovers 0-7
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-6 Ballina 0-14
Loughmore-Castleiney 1-7 Fethard 0-16
Golden-Kilfeacle 1-9 Clonmel g 4-3
Emly 3-5 Clerihan 0-17
Cappawhite 0-7 St Patrick's 3-13
Killenaule 5-18 Rosegreen 3-5
Newcastle 3-8 Fethard 2-8
North Tipperary
Junior A Hurling League
Nenagh Éire Óg 3-18 Toomevara 2-18
Borris-Ileigh 1-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-15
Roscrea 1-14 Kiladangan 1-13
North Tipp Junior B Hurling
Ballina 2-12 Ballinahinch 0-14
Newport 0-22 Burgess 0-12
Silvermines 3-12 Kildangan 2-10
Templederry Kenyons 2-13 Nenagh Eire Og 0-17
Borrisokane 2-23 Shannon Rovers 0-15
Lorrha-Dorrha 1-15 Moneygal 3-7
West Tipperary
Junior B Hurling League
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-21 Solohead 2-11
Cappawhite 2-12 Sean Treacys 0-7
Cashel King Cormacs 1-14 Rosegreen 0-14
Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-14 Eire Og Anacarty/Donohill 0-12
Mid Tipperary
Cahill Cup Semi Finals
Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16 JK Brackens 2-10
Holycross/Ballycahill 0-20 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-15
Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Junior Hurling League
Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-19 Clonakenny 0-15
Moyne/Templetuohy 1-16 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-8
Killea 2-17 Holycross/Ballycahill 3-7
Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Knock 0-9
Moycarkey Borris 2-24 Holycross Ballycahill 3-15
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.