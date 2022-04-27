Search

27 Apr 2022

Weekend Tipperary GAA results

27 Apr 2022 4:15 PM

County Tipperary

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Tipperary 2-16 Clare 3-21

Munster Minor Football Championship

Tipperary 3-20 Waterford 2-3

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League

Mullinahone 2-14 Upperchurch-Drombane 0-19

Burgess 2-17 Lorrha-Dorrha 2-19

Moyle Rovers 4-13 Ballybacon/Grange 0-9

Shannon Rovers 0-12 Cappawhite 2-15

Mullinahone 2-16 Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-16

Carrick Swan 1-19 Boherlahan Dualla 1-19

TipperaryLive player ratings - Tipperary vs Waterford

FBD Insurance - County Football League

Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-11 Ardfinnan 1-14

Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-12 Rockwell Rovers 1-14

Killenaule 0-10 Ballyporeen 1-8

Cahir 1-8 Moyle Rovers 0-12

Clonmel Commercials 1-20 Aherlow 0-5

JK Brackens 2-10 Arravale Rovers 0-7

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-6 Ballina 0-14

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-7 Fethard 0-16

Golden-Kilfeacle 1-9 Clonmel g 4-3

Emly 3-5 Clerihan 0-17

Cappawhite 0-7 St Patrick's 3-13

Killenaule 5-18 Rosegreen 3-5

Newcastle 3-8 Fethard 2-8

North Tipperary

Junior A Hurling League

Nenagh Éire Óg 3-18 Toomevara 2-18

Borris-Ileigh 1-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-15

Roscrea 1-14 Kiladangan 1-13

North Tipp Junior B Hurling

Ballina 2-12 Ballinahinch 0-14

Newport 0-22 Burgess 0-12

Silvermines 3-12 Kildangan 2-10

Templederry Kenyons 2-13 Nenagh Eire Og 0-17

Borrisokane 2-23 Shannon Rovers 0-15

Lorrha-Dorrha 1-15 Moneygal 3-7

West Tipperary

Junior B Hurling League

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-21 Solohead 2-11

Cappawhite 2-12 Sean Treacys 0-7

Cashel King Cormacs 1-14 Rosegreen 0-14

Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-14 Eire Og Anacarty/Donohill 0-12

Mid Tipperary

Cahill Cup Semi Finals

Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16 JK Brackens 2-10

Holycross/Ballycahill 0-20 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-15

Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Junior Hurling League

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-19 Clonakenny 0-15

Moyne/Templetuohy 1-16 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-8

Killea 2-17 Holycross/Ballycahill 3-7

Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Knock 0-9

Moycarkey Borris 2-24 Holycross Ballycahill 3-15

Weekend crowd and action shots vs Clare

