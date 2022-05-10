Carrick Swan hurling teams face Fr Sheehys in County League clashes

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan Club's Premier Intermediate hurling team play Holycross in Round 5 of the County League in Pairc na nEalái in Carrick-on-Suir this Friday, May 13 at 7.30pm.
The Junior hurlers play Father Sheehys also in the County League this Saturday, May 14 at Father Sheehys' grounds in Clogheen at 2pm.
The junior B camogie team were beaten by Cashel in the League semi-final on Sunday.
The U9s played Kilsheelan in Kilsheelan on Friday evening. A great evening was had by all and the Swan Club thanks Kilsheelan for hosting the match.
The Swan club wishes the best of luck to Aaron O’Halloran, who on Wednesday will play in the Munster Minor final against Clare in Limerick.
The juvenile lotto draw jackpot is €6,250 this week. Numbers drawn in last week's draw were: 1,12,17,18. Four players matched three numbers.
