Search

10 May 2022

Carrick Swan hurling teams face Fr Sheehys in County League clashes

Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 May 2022 7:00 PM

Carrick Swan Club's Premier Intermediate hurling team play Holycross in Round 5 of the County League in Pairc na nEalái in Carrick-on-Suir this Friday, May 13 at 7.30pm.

The Junior hurlers play Father Sheehys also in the County League this Saturday, May 14 at Father Sheehys' grounds in Clogheen at 2pm.

The junior B camogie team were beaten by Cashel in the League semi-final on Sunday.

The U9s played Kilsheelan in Kilsheelan on Friday evening. A great evening was had by all and the Swan Club thanks Kilsheelan for hosting the match.

The Swan club wishes the best of luck to Aaron O’Halloran, who on Wednesday will play in the Munster Minor final against Clare in Limerick.

The juvenile lotto draw jackpot is €6,250 this week. Numbers drawn in last week's draw were: 1,12,17,18. Four players matched three numbers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media