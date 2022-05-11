Editorial Comment: National Maternity Hospital crux

The plan to move the National Maternity Hospital from its current location in Holles Street to the campus of St Vincent’s Hospital has become embroiled in controversy surrounding the planned lease agreement as well claims of possible influence of a Catholic ethos in it’s governance.



This storm has blown up again this week following word from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that the final decision has been delayed for a further two weeks - not an enormous time delay, one would think, considering the scale of the operation.



Depsite the reservations of some high profile personalisties, the general public has been advised that there will be absolutely no ambiguity regarding the clinical and operational independence of the new National Maternity Hospital in Dublin - a claim backed by Minister Donnelly.



It has been suggested that the fact that the site is owned by the Sisters of Charity will ultimately result in some procedures not being carried out. And, there have been calls therefore for the State to buy the site or to apply a Compulsary Purchase Order so that the site can be acquired.



But, why should the Sisters of Charity sell the site if they do not wish too? Why should they be forced to do something with their land that they do not wish to do?



The Memorandum of Understanding for the clinical protections in the hospital will be available for all to see in the coming days. And, there is a golden share held by the Minister for Health, which allows the minister to intervene if for some reason all clinical services are not being provided.



Mr Donnelly said the Oireachtas and members of the public will be best served by seeing the detail of the plan before a final decision is made by the Government. It's hard to argue with him on that. The important thing is to get this hospital built as soon as possible. Because, all families in Ireland deserve it.