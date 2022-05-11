Search

11 May 2022

Editorial Comment: National Maternity Hospital crux

It's time to get on with building the hospital

Tipperary partners can now visit their loved ones at maternity hospital

It's time to get on with building the National Maternity Hospital

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

11 May 2022 8:32 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The plan to move the National Maternity Hospital from its current location in Holles Street to the campus of St Vincent’s Hospital has become embroiled in controversy surrounding the planned lease agreement as well claims of possible influence of a Catholic ethos in it’s governance.


This storm has blown up again this week following word from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that the final decision has been delayed for a further two weeks - not an enormous time delay, one would think, considering the scale of the operation.


Depsite the reservations of some high profile personalisties, the general public has been advised that there will be absolutely no ambiguity regarding the clinical and operational independence of the new National Maternity Hospital in Dublin - a claim backed by Minister Donnelly.


It has been suggested that the fact that the site is owned by the Sisters of Charity will ultimately result in some procedures not being carried out. And, there have been calls therefore for the State to buy the site or to apply a Compulsary Purchase Order so that the site can be acquired.


But, why should the Sisters of Charity sell the site if they do not wish too? Why should they be forced to do something with their land that they do not wish to do?


The Memorandum of Understanding for the clinical protections in the hospital will be available for all to see in the coming days. And, there is a golden share held by the Minister for Health, which allows the minister to intervene if for some reason all clinical services are not being provided.


Mr Donnelly said the Oireachtas and members of the public will be best served by seeing the detail of the plan before a final decision is made by the Government. It's hard to argue with him on that. The important thing is to get this hospital built as soon as possible. Because, all families in Ireland deserve it.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media