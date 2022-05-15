Search

15 May 2022

Annerville Awards

Hurling and football awards for Tipperary GAA star John McGrath

Award winners Frankie McGrath, John McGrath and Conor Sweeney

Eamon Lacey

15 May 2022 12:37 PM

elacey@nationalist.ie

John McGrath has pulled off an extraordinary double securing Annerville Awards for both football and hurling.

He was presented with his awards at a United Sports Panel at a ceremony in Clonmel.

Considering they had pulled off great acts of escapology all year in the football and hurling championships, it was no great surprise when Loughmore Castleiney did it once again in the FBD Insurance county senior football championship final.
The outsiders facing Clonmel Commercials, who were chasing their third title in-a-row, they were still behind as the clock moved into the red zone. But they had enough time to turn over possession and find a late winner, with John McGrath conjuring up a Seamus Darby-like moment with his low drive finding the net for a last-gasp goal to complete their magnificent recovery and all but secure an amazing victory. Remarkably, it was the only time they had led throughout the entire game.
Perhaps it was even more remarkable that Loughmore were playing their 16th consecutive weekend in the senior hurling and football championships. It was a testament to the stamina and durability of players such as John McGrath that they managed to keep their double dream alive throughout that punishing schedule, especially when they fell behind by 1-2 to no score after five minutes of the football final.
John McGrath also came to their rescue in the semi-final, pouncing for another late goal to help defeat Moyle Rovers.

Their long and ultimately successful run through the county senior football championship didn’t prove a distraction for Loughmore Castleiney when it came to the county senior hurling championship, as they reeled off another sequence of impressive performances to complete a famous double, one they had previously achieved in 2013.
John McGrath was key to their success on both fronts, grabbing late scores in both finals to put the seal on victory.
In the hurling final replay against favourites Thurles Sarsfields, he showed nerves of steel to draw a late foul and then convert the free that wrapped up the title for the fourth time in the club’s history.
Despite being closely marked by Ronan Maher, he was still the go-to player in attack.
One of three McGrath brothers on the team, John was also Loughmore’s saviour in the semi-final.
He was an inspiring figure as they saw off the stern challenge of a Borris-Ileigh team that for much of the way shaped as the likely winners.
As they clawed their way back into contention in a game that looked to be slipping beyond their grasp, he led the charge, directing operations and giving a free-taking masterclass.
He finished with a grand total of 1-12, ten points of which came from frees, as well as a goal from a penalty in the 58th minute that proved the killer blow.
John McGrath’s form was impressive throughout the championship and in the quarter-final he was on fire again, scoring the grand total of four goals and six points and giving a first half exhibition as Loughmore got the better of Kilruane MacDonaghs.

