RELIEF: Templemore flood relief scheme is nearing completion
The flood relief works in Templemore are nearing completion, according to Cllr Eddie Moran.
"This is welcome news for Templemore. It has been an extensive programme of work involving Inland Fisheries Ireland, the ESB and Tipperary County Council and it was vital that the issues be addressed," said Cllr Moran.
The Lowry Team councillor pointed out that similar to all projects, work had been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the end was in close sight.
The street painting grant is still available and any business owner in Cahir should avail of not previously done while it lasts.
Eileen McCarthy of Arup consulting engineers assisting vistors to the public consultation process at Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel last week pictures: John D Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.