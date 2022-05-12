County Tipperary choir to compete in AIMS Festival of Choral & Sacred Music

NEW INN VOICES

All roads lead to New Ross, Co Wexford on Sunday, May 22 when our local parish choir “New Inn Voices” will take part in the AIMS Festival of Choral & Sacred Music in the town.

This will be the choir’s third time competing in the event. In 2019 they finished a very commendable second in the sacred music section of the competition.

All members have been busy rehearsing these past few months under the guidance of the very accomplished Choir mistress Jayne McConnan.

Best of luck to all.



FIRST HOLY COMMUNION

First Holy Communion takes place on Saturday week i.e., May 14 in New Inn church.

There are two separate times - the boys are making their Holy Communion at 10.30am and the girls at 12.30.

May the sun shine on this happy and holy day.

LOTTO

Results from Saturday, May 7. Numbers drawn were 2, 3, 6 and 30. No winner(s).

Lucky Dips x 4: Lar Donnelly, Ann Doherty, Mark O’Grady & Kieran English to be entered into a monthly draw for €500 on Saturday, June 4.

Sellers: Rockwell Rovers, Sandra English and Michael Purcell x 2 to be entered into a monthly draw for €100 on Saturday, June 4.

This week's Jackpot is €17,600.

Congratulations to April monthly draw winner of €500, Paddy Turner, Clonmel. Seller: Michael Purcell.

KNOCKGRAFFON CARDS

Winners on Wednesday, May 4 with 13 games were Jim Meskell and Tim Joe McGrath and in joint second place with 12 games each were Kitty Byrne and Bernie Farrell and Matty Boyle and Frank Gubbins.

Table prize winners were Sean Spillane and John O'Connor and Betty Ryan and Teresa Breen. Cards on every Wednesday night at the Old School, Knockgraffon at 8.15pm. All are welcome.

ROCKWELL ROVERS CUL CAMP

Online booking for Rockwell Rovers Kellogg’s Cul Campis now open. Please see the following link: https://www. kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/ booking/online/camp.

It is on from Monday June 27 to Friday, July 1 from 10am to 2pm each day. Cost is €75 this includes the delivery of the gear directly to your home which means if there are any issues with your order you will have to deal directly with Kellogg’s Cul Camp, we will not be able to swap gear or get different sizes, so please be careful with your order.

Cul camp is for primary school going children between the ages of 6 to 13.

Any queries please contact Elaine on 086 8601088.