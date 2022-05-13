PICTURES: Thurles CBS claim Rice Cup victory

Thurles CBS claimed this year's Rice Cup with a fantastic win over Midleton CBS in the final last Wednesday in Midleton.
The Tipperary school produced an excellent second half display to take home the honours, with the game very tight at half time with the sides level at the break, but Thurles produced the goods in the final quarter.
