Disappointing Tipperary performance sees them go down to Limerick in Munster semi-final

MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL



TIPPERARY 0-10 LIMERICK 2-10



Tipperary will have to take their chances in this year’s Tailteann Cup after their disappointing exit to Limerick in the Munster Championship semi-final at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, this evening.



The Shannonsiders were fully deserving of their victory with an impressive second half in which they outscored the home side 1-7 to 0-4, the game’s real decisive moment coming in the 53rd minute with their second goal scored by Brian Donovan.



The sides went to the break level, 0-6 to 1-3, the Treaty’s first goal scored in the 12th minute when Oola’s Josh Ryan reacted fastest after Michael O’Reilly had parried Brian Donovan’s initial effort.



The sides were level three times in the opening half, but significantly Tipperary never got their noses in front at any stage over the 70 minutes. It took Tipperary until the 20th minute to register their first point from play, an excellent effort from 35 metres from Sean O’Connell. It looked like they had overcome the setback of Josh Ryan’s goal when they drew level at 0-5 to 1-2 on the half hour mark after Mark Russell booted a lovely point after a tap-down by Conor Sweeney.



Tipp also got a huge boost just before half time when Shane O’Connell on a counter attack made it 0-6 to 1-3 and sent David Power’s side to the break all square at the end of a disappointing spectacle for the good sized crowd, mostly donning green.



Limerick had the first two points of the second period but the sides were level for the fourth and final time 15 minutes in, Tipperary responding with a point from play from Sean O’Connor and a free from Jack Kennedy. But Limerick should have been well clear at this juncture having missed a real goal chance (Hugh Bourke) and kicking three wides.



Eventually the pendulum swung and after the impressive substitute Robbie Bourke edged them ahead, they drove home with Brian Donovan’s superbly finished goal into the Killinan End in the 53rd minute to go four up.



That advantage was out to five points when Cillian Fahy scored his third point of the night and there was no way back for Tipp thereafter.



Down the stretch Tipp added two 45s from Jack Kennedy - half of Tipp’s scores on the night came from the Commercials man with two frees and three 45s in total - with Limerick adding three more white flags from Hugh Bourke (free) and Robbie Bourke (2, one a free).



Limerick now go on to play Kerry in Killarney in two weeks' time while Tipp will be in the Tailteann Cup draw on Monday morning for the first time ever.

Tipperary's Steven O'Brien goes past Limerick centre-back Iain Corbett during the second half of the Munster SFC semi-final game at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, this evening.



TIPPERARY TEAM:



Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

Shane O’Connell (Golden/Kilfeacle, 0-1)

Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

Willie Eviston (Loughmore/Castleiney)

Sean O’Connell (Loughmore/Castleiney, 0-2)

Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers)

Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Mark Russell (Aherlow. 0-1)

Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers)

Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials,0-5, 0-2F, 0-3x45))

Teddy Doyle (Ballina)

Mikey O’Shea (CJK Mullinahone)

Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, capt)

Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1)



Subs: Steven O’Brien (Ballina) for Luke Boland (HT); Liam McGrath (Loughmore/Castleiney) for O’Connor (44); Martin Kehoe (CJK Mullinahone) for Shaughnessy (52); Dean Carew (Upperchurch/Drombane) for Eviston (52); Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers) for O’Shea (62).



LIMERICK TEAM:



Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen)

Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen)

Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)

Michael Donovan (Galbally)

Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West)

Iain Corbett (Newcastle West)

Paul Maher (Adare)

Darragh Treacy (St Kierans)

Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford, 0-3)

Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys, 0-1)

Brian Donovan (Monaleen, 1-0)

James Naughton (St Senans)

Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Josh Ryan (Oola, 1-1)

Hugh Bourke (Adare, 0-3, 0-1F).



Subs: Robbie Bourke (Adare, 0-2) for Nash (52); Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins) for Ryan (58); Killian Ryan (Mungret, St Paul’s) for Enright (70);



Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)