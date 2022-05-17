Construction is to start on this Tipperary school in the coming weeks

Barnane NS: Construction is to start in the coming weeks
Construction is set to commence at Barnane National School in the coming weeks, Cllr Eddie Moran has announced.
"The overall funding granted for this project has now increased to €680,000 from the original figure of €450,000. Work will get underway on the site in the coming weeks," said Cllr Moran.
The extension consists of an additional mainstream classroom with ensuite toilets, two special education teaching rooms, a store room, a disability toilet and an upgraded parking area.
"These additional facilities will make a huge difference at the school," said. Cllr Moran. "It will improve day-to-day life in this popular school for both staff and pupils alike. I have been working on this project since it was first proposed and I am delighted to see it reach this final stage," said Cllr Moran.
