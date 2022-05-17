There's still time to register for Tipperary club's summer camp

Lotto: Our lotto jackpot reached €10,100 last Monday night - for €2 a ticket why not try your luck at winning this!! You can play the lotto either online via the link on our social media sites or by contacting any Committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie. Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087-221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda or any committee member.

With games now resumed for all groups players should ensure that their membership is up to date.

Tipperary: Congratulations to Sam O'Farrell and the Tipperary Minors on their great win in the Munster Minor Final last week.

This was an enthralling game which was eventually decided in a penalty shoot out after the game had gone to extra time.

Thankfully Tipperary came out victorious and Sam went on to lift the cup - a great honour for Sam and his family and all in Nenagh Éire Óg.

Well done to all!

Nenagh Éire Ógres: Our 2022 Ógres camp kicked off in style last Saturday morning.

The glorious sunshine was out at Nenagh Éire Óg helping to welcome all of the new girls and boys to the camp where the children enjoyed loads of fun games and obstacle challenges.

The camp continues next Saturday morning on the new astro facility in McDonagh Park Nenagh.

It’s not too late to join so we look forward to seeing you there. Camp details for anyone who would like to come along are below.

Calling all boys born in 2017 and girls born in 2016 or who have turned five, we would be delighted to see you at our Éire Ógres camp. Ógres camp at 10am at the new Nenagh Éire Óg astro facility.

The camp will run for four weeks.

There will be lots of fun games and activities to start your little ones Saturday mornings off on a great note.

Free t- shirt on the last day for all who participate. No hurls or helmets needed. €10 to register.

Senior: Our seniors finished off their league campaign with a good win over JK Brackens on Sunday last in MacDonagh Park. The final score was 1 - 28 to 1 - 22 with Killian Malone getting the first half goal. Attention now turns to the North Championship which is due to start at the end of June.

Junior: Our Junior B group are due to play their final group game in the league next weekend - they play Portroe on Saturdayat 7pm in Nenagh.

Under 7: Our Under 7 boys continue to train every Saturday morning from 10-11am. It's great to see such an improvement from all the boys in a short space of time! Training has moved to the outside field for the summer. We always like to see new faces so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along on Saturday mornings from 10-11am.

For further information, contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Hurling training continues on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 on the outside field. Football training continues on Wednesdays from 5.45pm to 7pm on the outside field. Boys born in 2013 and 2014 always welcome.

Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Our Under 11's travelled to play Newmarket-on-Fergus last Sunday morning and had a great day out with the treat of ice creams compliments of Danny and the hardworking team at Jilly & Joes, Bunratty Castle, on the way home.

We will play Silvermines on Thursday evening in Dolla. Details of a match for next Sunday morning will be circulated on the group text during the week.

This week training will be football on Tuesday evening. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Please encourage any boys that would like to start football to come along.

Under 13: Congratulations to all the boys who made their Confirmation last weekend, we hope you had a very enjoyable and special day. Challenge match v Adare next Sunday morning, details to be circulated via group text. Training on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Under 15: Unfortunately the boys lost out to Ballina in the North Football QF on Wednesday evening last. The boys battled hard but the result didn't go our way, there was lots to be proud of out of the performance delivered by the boys. With attention now switching to hurling, training continues on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m, Thursday evenings at 6pm and Saturday 3pm to 4pm.

Under 17: U17/19 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm.