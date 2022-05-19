New Tipperary nursing home on schedule for completion in early 2023

The HSE has confirmed to local Labour TD Alan Kelly that the new St Conlon’s Community Nursing Home in Tyone will be completed by this time next year.

“I’m delighted to confirm that the HSE has confirmed to me that the building works will be completed by Q1 next year and the commissioning by Q2. It will then require a service plan for staffing and running the new home and registration by HIQA,” he said.

Deputy Kelly described the reply to a Parliamentary Question as “fantastic news” and one he very much welcomed.

“Delivering a new St Conlon’s was always a priority for me. It is something that is particularly important to me given the way the home has looked after so many people from the locality, including my own,” he said.

The new state of the art 50 bed facility which is located on a 3.5 acre site beside Nenagh Hospital will have all the facilities and services needed for its residents.

“While this is welcome and something I fought for all my political career, it is now imperative that this Government also fund a new Dean Maxwell nursing home in Roscrea. That town and its community deserve a nursing home to continue the fantastic service that dean Maxwell has given for generations,” he said.