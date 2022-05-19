Search

19 May 2022

New Tipperary nursing home on schedule for completion in early 2023

New Tipperary nursing home on schedule for completion in early 2023

New Tipperary nursing home on schedule for completion in early 2023 File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

19 May 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The HSE has confirmed to local Labour TD Alan Kelly that the new St Conlon’s Community Nursing Home in Tyone will be completed by this time next year.

“I’m delighted to confirm that the HSE has confirmed to me that the building works will be completed by Q1 next year and the commissioning by Q2. It will then require a service plan for staffing and running the new home and registration by HIQA,” he said.

Deputy Kelly described the reply to a Parliamentary Question as “fantastic news” and one he very much welcomed.

“Delivering a new St Conlon’s was always a priority for me. It is something that is particularly important to me given the way the home has looked after so many people from the locality, including my own,” he said.

The new state of the art 50 bed facility which is located on a 3.5 acre site beside Nenagh Hospital will have all the facilities and services needed for its residents.

“While this is welcome and something I fought for all my political career, it is now imperative that this Government also fund a new Dean Maxwell nursing home in Roscrea. That town and its community deserve a nursing home to continue the fantastic service that dean Maxwell has given for generations,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media