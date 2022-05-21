Search

21 May 2022

Tipperary RNLI laps up success of Lough Derg fundraising cycle

Members of North Tipperary Wheelers who took part in Lap the Lake in aid of Lough Derg RNLI

21 May 2022 8:00 PM

In its most ambitious fundraising event to date, the Lap the Lake cycle, organised by the Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Branch, was an immense success.

The event, blessed by good weather and good cheer has raised significant funds, essential for the charity’s lifesaving activities.

Some 250 cyclists participated in the event which started and finished at the RNLI lifeboat station in Dromineer.

The 130km route around Lough Derg gave participants the opportunity to delight in the outstanding beauty of the lake and the River Shannon.

The riders' safety and well-being were well catered for with first aid providers, out-riders, marshals, and bike maintenance stops along the route, as well as comfort and refreshments stations.

“The inaugural Lap of the Lake cycle around the beautiful Lough Derg covering counties Tipperary, Clare and Galway was enjoyed by cyclists from all over Ireland.

“The friendly welcome provided by the marshals, RNLI crew and the enthusiastic and well organised committee was much appreciated by all,” said Niamh McCutcheon, chair of the Lough Derg RNLI fundraising committee and the Lap the Lake event committee.

Mrs McCutcheon thanked Lough Derg Yacht Club and all the sponsors of the event, whose generosity also ensured its success.

Feedback from participants praised the attention to detail, safety and comfort; a compliment to the organisational skills of Ms McCutcheon, Pat Kelly, Caleb and Laura Clarke, Tom Sanders, Anne Atkinson, Bob O’Brien, John MacMahon, Sarah Langham and Ted Knight on the Lough Derg RNLI fundraising committee, and Veronica Plunkett, Ena Butler, Hilda Hamilton, Joe Hughes, Jonathan Horgan, Laura Clarke and Ms McCutcheon on the Lap the Lake event committee.

RNLI Lifeboat volunteers helm Owen Cavanagh, with crew members Doireann Kennedy, Joe O'Donoghue, Ciara Moylan, Ania Skrzypczynska, and Ciara Lynch, who worked in shifts throughout the day, brought the lifeboat Jean Spier to the public harbour in Dromineer and to other harbours around the lake, and were pleased to answer questions about the RNLI, its lifesaving work, and, of course, the lifeboat itself.

The fundraising committee would like to thank the many other members of the Lough Derg lifeboat station who played major roles in the success of this event.

In particular, Aoife Kennedy, lifeboat administration officer and deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, who assisted with the registration of participating cyclists and acted as liaison between the fundraising committee and the lifeboat station throughout the event; Chris Parker, Lough Derg RNLI crew member, who acted as safety officer; Peter Kennedy deputy launching auhtority and station mechanic, and Caleb Clarke honorary. treasurer, who dressed the yacht club in RNLI bunting.

Christine O’Malley, lifeboat operations manager; Liam Moloney, deputy launching authority, and Peter Kennedy, who remained on hand to coordinate the lifeboat's manoeuvres.

Richard Nolan, Lough Derg RNLI crew member, and Peter Harty, RNLI area lifesaving manager, who both cycled in the event.

