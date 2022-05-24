Tipperary's lakeshore fails to make it on to Blue Flag list

Tipperary's lakeshore along Lough Derg has failed to be honoured in this year's Blue Flag awards.

The lake has numerous bathing points such as in Dromineer and Skehana, as well as marinas in places such as Ballina, Terryglass, Dromineer, Luska and Terryglass.

In contrast, two areas have been rewarded with Blue Flag status in Clare – Ballycuggeran and Mountshannon, while Portumna took an award in Galway.

An Taisce, the national trust for Ireland, is responsible for the operation of the Blue Flag programme in Ireland on behalf of the Foundation of Environmental Education (FEE).

The awards were announced by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan at a ceremony last week.

The Blue Flag, which originated in France in 1985, is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels.

"This year celebrates 35 years of the Blue Flag as an international programme and during that time the Blue Flag has become an internationally recognised symbol of high standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety. I am pleased to be presenting 95 blue flags and 62 green coast awards today and want to commend the great efforts made by local authorities, An Taisce, coastal communities and volunteers for their work around the country,” said Deputy Noonan.