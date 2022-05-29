Tipperary County Council urged to take action at bridge following number of crashes

Tipperary County Council has been called on to take action at Tyone bridge on the outskirts of Nenagh following a couple of crashes at the location.

According to locals, in one recent accident a truck failed to make a turn at the location and reversed into a vehicle that had pulled up behind it, injuring the driver.

“Residents are wondering if anything can be done to alleviate problems at the bridge,” Cllr Hughie McGrath told the May meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council.

Concerns over the narrowness of the road surface have been raised at various times over the past number of years and Cllr McGrath warned: “If someone doesn’t give way, you end up with an accident. There have been one of two there.”

The Independent councillor has previously called for a cantilever footpath to the installed behind the bridge parapet to make it a safer place for pedestrians as the road is a popular route for walkers.

He urged that the suggestion be explored once again under the Active Travel scheme in which there are plans to create a walkway from Tyone to the Dublin road, which would connect with the Slí Eala.

District manager Marcus O’Connor agreed that the bridge at Tyone had been a “problem for a number of years. People do have issues there.”

He confirmed there were plans to develop a walkway along the Nenagh River under Active Travel and something might be done under that proposal.

Meanwhile, Cllr Joe Hannigan told the meeting that he believed the introduction of average speed cameras on the M7 between Carrigatoher and Birdhill “have made a difference” and were making people reduce speed.

The cameras went live in April following a pilot project.

“Well done to Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the local authority. It will lead to a reductions in accidents,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said they would have to wait for a report to see how effective the cameras were, but he revealed that even though the cameras were now live, there were reports of a number of motorists getting speeding tickets and penalty points.

“Hopefully, people will get the message and the level of compliance will improve,” he said.