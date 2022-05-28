CBS Thurles u14 gaelic football first team win county final
Our under 14 Gaelic Football first team won the county final on Wednesday in Rockwell College, beating the Highschool, Clonmel, by 5.5 to 3.5 in the final.
They also had wins over Rockwell College & Cashel CS. Our second team drew with Ballingarry and barely lost out to the Highschool Clonmel team two.
High school Clonmel lost the B final to Comeragh College. Well done to all the boys on a great effort.
It was a busy few weeks for these boys as they had won the Rice Cup the week. Eoghan Hickey of Holycross Ballycahill captained the team in what was only the second time ever we won this competition, the first time being in 2016. Well done to this group that won every hurling and football competition this year.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Tipperary’s Conor Stakelum keeps tabs on Cork’s Shane Barrett during last Sunday’s game in Thurles. Picture: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.