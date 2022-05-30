Drive In Bingo returns to Tipperary on Bank Holiday Monday

Drive In Bingo returns to Golden on the June Bank Holiday Monday.
Drive in Bingo in back
Golden/Kilfeacle GAA are starting back with their drive in bingo on Bank Holiday Monday, June 6 at 3pm in Golden GAA grounds.
Gates will open at 1.30pm. Shop open on day.
See you all there.
At the presentation of prizes for the recent Pink Day competition Mary Riordan (sponsor), Ann Kinane Creamer (winner), Marian Riordan (sponsor), Lady Captain Yvonne Daly and Ann O'Donoghue (winner)
This project was a culmination of a project involving the Abbey School and in particular Jolene Carey TY teacher and Conor Hayes and the students on the Live Without Limits YSI Group
