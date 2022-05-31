Tipperary Tidy Towns group invites people to participate in poster competition

Tipperary Tidy Towns group is calling on people to take pictures of the town
Tipperary Tidy Towns is about to launch a poster experience which reflects all the positive aspects of the community.
The group are looking for digital photographs which reflect the environment, scenery, biodiversity, sport and culture.
Those taking part are asked to take a photograph which reflects what Tipperary Town represents and send them to tidytownstipperary@gmail.com
Initially 48 photographs will be selected and a poster printed from each photograph. These posters will be placed in schools, public buildings and businesses.
Action from last week's Tipperary Cup semi-final at Clonmel By-Pass. Ayo Williams (Celtic) holds off the challenge of Dean Clarke (Wilderness Rovers). Pic: Michael Boland
CTI Clonmel, a Further Education Centre run by Tipperary ETB, will have its Drop-In Day this Thursday, June 2.
