There's still time to take part in the Nenagh Éire Ógres summer camp

Nenagh Éire Ógres: Our 2022 Ógres camp continued last Saturday morning. The glorious sunshine was out, making for a fabulous morning for all the new girls and boys to enjoy the camp where the children relished in loads of fun games and obstacle challenges.

The final morning of the camp is next Saturday at 10am on the new astro facility.

We are very excited about this final morning as the children who participated will be presented with their Ogres t-Shirt and goodies. New children can still join, camp details for anyone who would like to come along are on our social media sites.

Lotto: Congratulations to John Corbett, Sallygrove who matched the four numbers in our lotto draw on Monday, May 23, and won our biggest ever lotto jackpot of €10,200. John will be presented with his winnings in the coming weeks.

Our lotto jackpot is now €2,100 – you can play the lotto either online via the link on our website and social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Junior Championships: The Junior A Championship starts next weekend. We play Kilruane MacDonaghs in Round One on Friday, June 3, at 7.45pm in Toomevara.

The Junior B: Championship starts on Saturday, June 18. We have been drawn in a group of four with Borrisokane, Lorrha and Knockshegowna. Our first game is due to be against Borrisokane in MacDonagh Park on Saturday, June 18.

The best of luck to both groups in the Championship.

Scrap Metal Collection: Nenagh Eire Og are delighted to announce that we will be running a scrap metal collection on June 9 and 10 (7pm - 9pm), and June 11 (2pm - 4 pm).

Dispose of all your unwanted scrap metal for free while supporting your local G.A.A club.

What we will accept are old bicycles (no tyres), metal pipes, old farm machinery, old gates, scrap trailer parts, sheeting, old exercise equipment.

What we cannot accept are washing machines, TVs, computers, timber or toys.

Any questions contact Shane on 087-6373830.

Youth Academy: The Nenagh Eire Og Gaelic Games Youth Academy, sponsored by Albany Home Decor and A Sportsman’s Dream, welcomes new members to the club.

The next academy event will be Player Pathway - from Teenage Player to Adult Player.

Keep an eye on this space for dates and times of this event which will be open to teenagers, parents and coaches within the club.

Under 7: Our fabulous Under 7 boys travelled to Puckane on Saturday morning where they played Kiladangan.

The boys were magnificent and are progressing really well with every week. Thanks to Kiladangan for hosting.

New players are always welcome. Any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along on Saturday mornings from 10-11am.

For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9:Our Under 9 boys played Newport in McDonagh Park on Saturday in very warm and beautiful conditions. Well done to all the boys, you were all fantastic.

Football training continues on Wednesday evenings from 5.45 to 7 pm on the outside field, football match next Saturday morning, details will circulate on the group this week.

New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Our Under 11's travelled to Dúrlas Óg and Cashel last weekend to take part in the Michael Hogan Festival Of Football. There was some great battling from all the boys against strong opposition. Well done to all involved.

This week training will be hurling on Tuesday evening followed by a break for the long weekend to give the boys a well deserved rest.

New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: Upcoming challenge match against Doora Barefield next Saturday. Details will circulate on the group. Training on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Under 15: With attention now switching to hurling, training continues on Tuesdays from 7-8 pm, Thursday evenings at 6pm and Saturday 3pm to 4pm.

Under 17: Congratulations to the team and management on their win over Roscrea on Monday, May 23. The boys played JK Brackens last Monday.

U17/19: Training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm.