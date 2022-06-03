Tipperary man gave garda same reason twice on same night during Covid lockdown

A man who was stopped twice by gardaí during Covid-19 lockdown told them on both occasions that he was going for food, Nenagh District Court was told.

Thomas Mulqueen of 7 Cuan Derg, Puckaun, Nenagh, pleaded not guilty to breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions at Silver Street, Nenagh, on January 29, 2021.

Garda Evans said that Mr Mulqueen had been stopped at 8.20pm on Kenyon Street at a Garda checkpoint and said he was going to collect food.

However, at 11.38pm he was again stopped at Silver Street and said he was going for food and bringing a friend for food.

When the regulations were explained to him he “threw his hands in the air and walked away”, the garda said.

Solicitor for Mr Mulqueen, David Peters, put it to Garda Evans that there was nothing in the regulations to say you could not go back for food a second time.

Garda Evans replied that Mr Mulqueen had been on the street and he had no food.

“My belief is that he was using it as an excuse. Collecting food was a reasonable excuse but the second time it was just an excuse,” she said.

The court heard that Mr Mulqueen had been fined €150 by Nenagh Court on May 13 for breaching the Covid-19 regulations on February 25, 2021.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she was satisfied it was not a reasonable excuse and fined Mr Mulqueen €100 and set recognizance in his own bond of €250.