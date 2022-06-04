Search

04 Jun 2022

Tipperary TD says 'age is just a number' when it comes to driving school buses

Tipperary TD says 'age is just a number' when it comes to driving school buses

Tipperary TD says 'age is just a number' when it comes to driving school buses

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has raised questions around why those who drive school buses must retire at the age of 70.

"It yet another anomaly that that is extraordinary and ridiculous. It is happening in Tipperary and across the country," he said.

"At present drivers must stop driving school transport when they reach their 70th birthday. This is causing a major problem for school transport companies," he said.

Deputy Lowry pointed out that the age profile of drivers was climbing as it was not viable for younger people to attain a D licence due to the cost  of qualifying as a professional driver.

He warned that the bus and coach industry was suffering.

"They cannot get younger drivers. The majority of drivers on schools runs are retired people who choose to work part time, or those who had the correct licence category from the old licensing system," said the Thurles-based TD

"Yet, ironically, a driver over 70 can continue to work in private hire once certified medically fit annually. They can take a full size coach to the UK but cannot do a local school run. It defies belief," he said.

"Over 70’s can also work for other State bodies, such as TFI. So why does the age rule only apply to school transport? Age is just a number. A persons worth is not determined by their birth cert," the Independent TD told the Dáil.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media