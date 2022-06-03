Tipperary Celtic Challenge team named to face Galway in Corn Michael Hogan final

The Tipperary team to face Galway in the Corn Michael Hogan Celtic Challenge final this Saturday has been announced. See below.
This Tipperary team has had a good year so far, and will be looking to cap it off with victory in this final against what is seen as a strong Galway team.
Tipp have made their way to the final by heavily defeating Wexford Purple in the quarter-final by 8-26 to 0-7, while they had a tougher outing in the semi-final against Clare, but ended up prevailing 3-20 to 0-21 two weekends ago.
The game takes place this Saturday at 2.15 in Abbotstown Centre of Excellence in Dublin.
