07 Jun 2022

Tipperary groups receive funding to encourage more elderly people to become active

Tipperary groups receive funding to encourage more elderly people to become active

Tipperary groups receive funding to encourage more elderly people to become active

06 Jun 2022 10:15 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Grants totalling almost €20,000 have been awarded to clubs across Tipperary for the promotion of physical activity in older people.

The Age Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme in conjunction with Sport Ireland have been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry who said the funding was a recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.

The scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

Nationally there were 383 successful applications from designated disadvantaged areas.

There were also 48 applications from nursing homes and 84 applications from day care centres, active retirement associations, the ICA and local sports partnership also received funding.

Walking, weight lifting, night kayaking, dancing, rowing, yoga, orienteering, swimming, cycling, curling and bowling are just some of the activities the grants will fund.

The clubs in Tipperary to receive funding are:
Aherlow ICA

Killaloe Ballina Tennis Club

Mount Bruis Women’s Group

North Tipperary Development Company

Golden / Kilfeacle ICA

Knock GAA

Moycarkey ICA

Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre

Carrick-on-Suir ICA

Borrisoleigh Active Social Club

Cahir ARA

Killenaule Senior Citizens

County Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club

Ballyporeen ICA

Powerstown / Lisronagh ICA

Fethard Regional Community Sport and Recreational Campus Company Ltd

Cloughjordan ICA

Ballygeary ICA

SKS Management

Bansha ICA

Rathkeevan ICA

Borrisokane Athletic Club

Borrisokane Day Care Centre

Tipperary COPD Support

Templemore ICA

Puckane and District Tennis Club

Cashel and District ARA

Moycarkey Borris Men’s Shed

Thurles ICA

Ardeen Nursing Home

South Tipperary Tigers Special Olympics Club

Templemore ARA, Cahir Day Care Centre

Ardlinnan Community Council

Nenagh ARA

Kilsheelan and Kilcash ARA

Golden Years Day Care Centre

Irish Wheelchair Association Roscrea

Annacarty Donohill ARA

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre

Tipperary Sports Partnership

