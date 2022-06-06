Tipperary groups receive funding to encourage more elderly people to become active
Grants totalling almost €20,000 have been awarded to clubs across Tipperary for the promotion of physical activity in older people.
The Age Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme in conjunction with Sport Ireland have been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry who said the funding was a recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.
The scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.
Nationally there were 383 successful applications from designated disadvantaged areas.
There were also 48 applications from nursing homes and 84 applications from day care centres, active retirement associations, the ICA and local sports partnership also received funding.
Walking, weight lifting, night kayaking, dancing, rowing, yoga, orienteering, swimming, cycling, curling and bowling are just some of the activities the grants will fund.
The clubs in Tipperary to receive funding are:
Aherlow ICA
Killaloe Ballina Tennis Club
Mount Bruis Women’s Group
North Tipperary Development Company
Golden / Kilfeacle ICA
Knock GAA
Moycarkey ICA
Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre
Carrick-on-Suir ICA
Borrisoleigh Active Social Club
Cahir ARA
Killenaule Senior Citizens
County Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club
Ballyporeen ICA
Powerstown / Lisronagh ICA
Fethard Regional Community Sport and Recreational Campus Company Ltd
Cloughjordan ICA
Ballygeary ICA
SKS Management
Bansha ICA
Rathkeevan ICA
Borrisokane Athletic Club
Borrisokane Day Care Centre
Tipperary COPD Support
Templemore ICA
Puckane and District Tennis Club
Cashel and District ARA
Moycarkey Borris Men’s Shed
Thurles ICA
Ardeen Nursing Home
South Tipperary Tigers Special Olympics Club
Templemore ARA, Cahir Day Care Centre
Ardlinnan Community Council
Nenagh ARA
Kilsheelan and Kilcash ARA
Golden Years Day Care Centre
Irish Wheelchair Association Roscrea
Annacarty Donohill ARA
Silver Arch Family Resource Centre
Tipperary Sports Partnership
