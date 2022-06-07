Bingo! Tipperary winner pockets €5,000 from €1 flutter

A Bingo player in County Tipperary is thanking their lucky numbers after they turned one coin into a four-figure sum in the blink of an eye this week.

The anonymous winner took a modest €1 punt at the Bingo in a local BoyleSports shop in the county picking numbers 7, 12, 28, 29, 37 and 47 to be six of the 35 numbers picked out in the 7.01pm draw on Monday evening.

There was a €100,000 jackpot up for grabs if the selections were the first six numbers called, but a significant consolation was on the way instead, with all six being called out within the first eight.

That early run of numbers was enough see them walk away from the shop richer to the tune of a stunning €5,000.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Our Tipperary customer just took a chance with their lucky numbers and it has paid off nicely with €5,000 in the bag from a simple €1 flutter. We congratulate them on their big win and wish them well with the cash!”