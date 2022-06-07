Bingo! Tipperary winner pockets €5,000 from €1 flutter

Boylesports: "We congratulate them on their big win and wish them well with the cash!”
A Bingo player in County Tipperary is thanking their lucky numbers after they turned one coin into a four-figure sum in the blink of an eye this week.
The anonymous winner took a modest €1 punt at the Bingo in a local BoyleSports shop in the county picking numbers 7, 12, 28, 29, 37 and 47 to be six of the 35 numbers picked out in the 7.01pm draw on Monday evening.
There was a €100,000 jackpot up for grabs if the selections were the first six numbers called, but a significant consolation was on the way instead, with all six being called out within the first eight.
That early run of numbers was enough see them walk away from the shop richer to the tune of a stunning €5,000.
Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Our Tipperary customer just took a chance with their lucky numbers and it has paid off nicely with €5,000 in the bag from a simple €1 flutter. We congratulate them on their big win and wish them well with the cash!”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.