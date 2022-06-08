Tipperary man found hiding under flower shop table is jailed for trespass

A man who was found hiding under a table in a Nenagh shop has been jailed for trespass by Nenagh District Court.

Michael Manning of Black Road, Newport, pleaded to trespass with intent to commit a crime at Elizabeth Rose florist shop on Silver Street, Nenagh, on April 4, 2022.

The court heard that gardaí on patrol observed the door to the premises open and that it had been forced in.

The gardaí entered the shop and found Mr Manning hiding under a table.

CCTV showed that he had entered the premises using force.

The court was told that Mr Manning caused €450 worth of damage to the door.

Mr Manning’s solicitor, David Peters, told the court that his client was 34 years old and a heroin addict.

He had no great recall about the incident, said Mr Peters.

“He was off his head,” he said.

Mr Peters said the incident happened around the time of Mr Manning’s sister’s anniversary. She had died tragically on her twentieth birthday, he said.

“He knows he now faces triggering a suspended sentence,” said Mr Peters.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Manning for three months, backdated to April 25.