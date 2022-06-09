Students from St Mary's Newport to compete in the All Ireland u16 final

Siobhan Cooke and Jayne Ryan
Best of luck to Siobhan Cooke and Jayne Ryan, who were part of the Limerick u16 Soccer team who beat Mayo to qualify for the All Ireland u16 Final on June 25.
Best of luck to both girls.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Congratulations to Tom Delaney and the Tipp Team on a great win against Galway in the All Ireland Semi Final.
Cllr Michael O'Meara, outgoing Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District with incoming Cathaoirleach Cllr Hughie McGrath Picture: Odhran Ducie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.