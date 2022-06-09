Tipperary gardaí arrest two women over alleged assault on shop assistants
The gardaí in Tipperary arrested two women following an incident last Saturday when two members of staff working in a shop in the town were said to be assaulted at around 1pm.
The women were later charged with assault.
Meanwhile, the gardaí in Nenagh are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a house on O’Rahilly Street in the town that occurred on the night of May 30-31.
Suaimhneas sna Coillte at Glengarra Mountain Lodge, hosted by Mountain Lodge Restoration Committee anchored by Burncourt Community Council is back on Sunday, August 21.
JK Brackens' Martin Delaney tries to break away from Conal Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials, during the FBD Insurance county football league division one final in Boherlahan. Picture: Michael Boland
It is with great sadness that we heard during the past week of the passing of Margaret Kirby (above) of Kyle Bohertrime and Newtown, Connecticut, USA.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.