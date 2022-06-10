Knockavilla or Donaskeigh Community Council update

Congratulations to Dan Bargary, Monard, last week's winner of share the spoils, winning €239. Thanks to everyone for all your support.

Active retirement group day trip.

It's arranged, we have a new trip planned for our active retirement group.



Tuesday July 5th, we will head for the town of Killaloe.

On arrival at approx 11am you will be treated to morning refreshments in the wonderful Lakeside Hotel, and enjoy the views over lough derg.



After that, our group will make the short walk to the marina to board for a 1hour leisurely calm cruise of Lough Derg and the river Shannon. A wonderful way to enjoy the scenery of Killaloe and River life. Option to sit up on deck or below deck in the on board bar will be available so weather won't be a problem.



When done, we arrive back into the Lakeside hotel where dinner, dessert and teas and coffees will be served.



This trip is suitable for all levels of mobility, so we can cater for everyone.



Once again, we will travel with the wonderful Cotter coaches. Price per person for all the mentioned activities is €25.



Availability on the cruise has limited numbers, so if you are interested please contact our own tour guide, Helen Ryan, 087 9046671 or any member of Knockavilla or Donaskeigh Community Council.

This trip has been subsidised by our share the fundraiser and by HSE grant.

