LATEST: Famous Tipperary pub and restaurant Larkins of Garrykennedy damaged by fire

Larkins Pub and Restaurant in Garrykennedy, one of the most famous and popular bars and restaurants on Lough Derg - if not the entire River Shannon - was damaged by fire this Friday evening.

Up to 15 firefighters from Killaloe, Nenagh and Newport tackled the fire, which is understood to have started as a chimney fire before it got under the thatched roof.

The fire service had to bring in a water tender and hoist to get to the roof area.

A spokesperson for Tipperary Fire and Rescue Services told the Tipperary Star that they arrived on the scene at around 6.30pm; they were still mopping up at 10.45pm.

The spokesperson said that crews initially tackled the fire, which was smouldering, before having to remove part of the pub's iconic thatched roof from the premises.

It is understood that the premises suffered water damage to the front area and that the staff did trojan work to contain the fire while they waited for the fire brigade to arrive.

The harbour area was sealed off while fire crews tackled the outbreak.

No one was injured in the incident.